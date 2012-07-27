* Shares of copper refiners rose tracking strength in the metal's prices on the London Metal Exchange, after the European Central Bank's chief said the ECB will do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, dealers say. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange has risen for four consecutive sessions, accumulating gains of 1.9 percent in the same period. * Hindalco Industries rose 3.2 percent, while Sterlite Industries shrugged off weak Q1 results and was up 5.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)