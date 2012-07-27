* India's five-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 6.98 percent, while the one-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.63 percent as global risk assets rally after ECB signals resolve to defend the euro zone. * Risk-on mood sparks some paying in long-end OIS rates, with short-end subdued ahead of the policy review. * Dealers expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold, but one-month OIS rate is trading at 7.85 percent, well below the repo rate of 8 percent in a reflection of some rate cut views. * OIS rates are expected to fall by 10-15 basis points if the central bank cuts rates on Tuesday, but rise 5-8 basis points if rates are held, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)