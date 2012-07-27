* India's five-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 6.98
percent, while the one-year OIS rate falls 1 bp
to 7.63 percent as global risk assets rally after ECB signals
resolve to defend the euro zone.
* Risk-on mood sparks some paying in long-end OIS rates, with
short-end subdued ahead of the policy review.
* Dealers expect the central bank to keep interest rates on
hold, but one-month OIS rate is trading at 7.85
percent, well below the repo rate of 8 percent in a reflection
of some rate cut views.
* OIS rates are expected to fall by 10-15 basis points if the
central bank cuts rates on Tuesday, but rise 5-8 basis points if
rates are held, traders say.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)