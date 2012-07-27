* India's three-day cash rate falls to 7.95/8.00, down slightly from previous close at 8.00/8.05 percent, as banks' funding needs are adequately covered on reserves reporting day * Banks' borrowing via the repo window falls to 178.60 billion rupees in the first liquidity auction of the session. The RBI conducts two such auctions on every reserves reporting day. * Vivek Rajpal, an analyst with Nomura, expects liquidity to remain in the RBI comfort zone in the July-September quarter. He does not expect any open market operations during the quarter. * Market participants do not expect a cash reserve ratio cut at the RBI's monetary policy review on July 31. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 126.10 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 148.47 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.67 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)