* India's three-day cash rate falls to 7.95/8.00, down
slightly from previous close at 8.00/8.05 percent, as banks'
funding needs are adequately covered on reserves reporting day
* Banks' borrowing via the repo window falls to 178.60 billion
rupees in the first liquidity auction of the session. The RBI
conducts two such auctions on every reserves reporting day.
* Vivek Rajpal, an analyst with Nomura, expects liquidity to
remain in the RBI comfort zone in the July-September quarter. He
does not expect any open market operations during the quarter.
* Market participants do not expect a cash reserve ratio cut at
the RBI's monetary policy review on July 31.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 126.10 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. The total
volume in the CBLO market was at 148.47 billion rupees, at a
weighted average rate of 7.67 percent.
