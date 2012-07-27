* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 1.1 percent after ECB signals resolve to take action to contain the euro zone's debt crisis. * Private banks rally after ICICI Bank said non-performing assets fell in the April-June quarter. ICICI shares up 2.5 percent. * However, public sector banks fall after Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India post a sharp rise in non-performing assets, in sharp contrast to ICICI, sparking fears about the quality of assets in the government-owned sector. * Punjab falls 5.3 percent, while Union Bank drops 8.2 percent. * State Bank of India drops 2.4 percent. India's biggest lender has not yet declared when it will post results. * Blue chip copper refiners gain tracking strength in metals prices: Hindalco Industries gains 2.5 percent, while Sterlite Industries rises 4.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)