* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.11 percent but off the day's high of 8.12 percent tracking a retreat in domestic shares and the euro. * Traders also continue to remain wary of taking any large positions ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday where people widely expect the RBI to maintain a status quo. * Traders said slightly better-than-expected auction cut-offs were also helping sentiment. The central bank sold the 10-year bond at 8.11 percent, below the polled median expectation of 8.12 percent. For detailed results see (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)