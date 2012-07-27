(Adds more details, background, NetSpend shares)

By Sharanya Hrishikesh

July 27 Green Dot Corp (GDOT.N), which issues prepaid cards, lost more than half its market value as shares plunged to a life-low on Friday after it cut its full-year forecast and said it expects its retail dominance to be threatened by the entry of bigger rivals.

Shares of smaller rival NetSpend Holdings Inc NTSP.O also took a hit, falling more than 16 percent in morning trade.

Bigger companies such as JPMorgan (JPM.N) and American Express Co (AXP.N) are threatening to grab market share from Green Dot and NetSpend by offering cheaper cards, which are bundled with rewards and other value-added services.

JPMorgan's Chase Liquid card charges $59 per year and the American Express Bluebird card costs $110 per year, among the cheaper cards, according to calculations by card comparison website Nerdwallet.

The Green Dot card has total fees of $192 per year, while the NetSpend Prepaid FeeAdvantage card has fees of $349 per year, according to the site.

Prepaid debit cards, which came into the marketplace in the mid-1990s, allow customers without credit cards or bank accounts to make card purchases or to get cash via ATM networks.

Green Dot -- whose cards are available at more than 55,000 retail stores, including the world's largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Walgreen Co WAG.N -- said on Thursday that it sees "a greater level of uncertainty going forward."

The company, which went public in 2010, has an exclusive distribution relationship with Wal-Mart to provide Wal-Mart branded prepaid cards.

Discussions with its largest retail partners over the quarter indicated that competitors' cards may soon be offered alongside the company's products, Green Dot Chief Executive Steve Streit said on a post-earnings conference call with analysts on Thursday.

The American Express Bluebird card is currently being piloted in some Wal-Mart Stores. Wal-Mart has more than 6 percent stake in Green Dot, while venture capital fund Sequoia Capital Partners is the third largest shareholder with a nearly 10 percent stake.

The company said it has taken a "conservative" view of how sales could be hurt by growing competition and certain risk-control measures it had taken to improve the security of its business.

"While we suspect management’s guidance was overly conservative, we expect the stock to be in the penalty box for some time," John Kraft, D. A. Davidson & Co analyst, said in a note to clients. "Given GDOT’s industry leading retail dependence, GDOT has the most to lose from the loss of retail exclusivity."

Green Dot said on Thursday that it expects adjusted earnings of between $1.29 and $1.32 per share for the full year on adjusted revenue of $534 million to $543 million.

It had earlier forecast earnings of $1.65 to 1.70 per share.

Green Dot also reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday. [ID:nL4E8IQ96H]

Green Dot was the biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday morning. Shares were down 60 percent at $9.33. NetSpend's shares were down more than 16 percent at $7.78 on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Anil D'Silva)

((sharanya.hrishikesh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:sharanya.hrishikesh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GREENDOT SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.