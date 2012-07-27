BRIEF-Link Real Estate Investment Trust says DPU for year increased by 10.8%
* Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents
July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 06, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HSH32W4
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents
June 6 Noble Group's main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.