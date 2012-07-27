Jul 27Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV XIANG GUI ORISSA GB 24/07 24/07 29/07 19,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MT HUITONG SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 25/07 25/07 27/07 nil 6,000 nil n.a. 3) MV AP SVETI BOTHRA COAL 26/07 26/07 30/07 nil 52,127 nil n.a. 4) MV BUSAN STAR BOTHRA COAL 26/07 26/07 31/07 nil 54,327 nil n.a. 5) MV GLARING PUYVAST GB 26/07 26/07 29/07 10,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MV OCEAN FUTURE SEATRANS DAP 27/07 27/07 02/08 nil 54,093 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT SEA FORCE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 12,000 nil 27/07 2) MV BABUZA VIKING GB 17,400 nil nil 27/07 3) MT NOGOGINI JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 29/07 4) MV MALASPINA JMB FELDSPAR 10,000 nil nil 29/07 5) MV SANTA CRUZ ESDI COAL nil 50,494 nil 30/07 6) M VCIELO PUYVAST GB 30,000 nil nil 30/07 7) MV FAIRCHEM SEATRANS SUL ACID nil 8,977 nil 02/08 8) MT YUE YOU SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 02/08 9) MT SOLT KIKYO JMB SUL ACID nil 4,590 nil 06/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL