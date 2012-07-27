July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor

Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 27, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN CH0191543625

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.