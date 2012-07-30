TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 520 525. Copper wire rod 518 523. Copper Scrap No:1 476 484. Zinc ingots 132-140 132-140. Tin ingots 1,325 1,340. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,265 1,270. 4 X 4" Inco 1,245 1,240. 4 X 4" 1,075 1,090. Aluminium ingots 125-145 125-145. Lead ingots 123-138 123-138. Source: Delhi metal traders.