* USD/INR likely lower as risk assets rally on hopes of measures from global central banks, but month-end oil demand may limit losses, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.33/34. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.63 versus NY close of 55.50-55. * Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.85 percent higher and Nifty futures in Singapore were up 0.65 percent. * The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session.