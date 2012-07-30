July 30 Six months ending June 30, 2012. (in billion Philippine pesos) Net income 9.75 vs 6.09 Core net income 9.02 vs 7.82 Revenue 143.6 vs 122.6 NOTE: Manila Electric Co, the country's largest power distributor, is controlled by the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group and partly owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp. For more on the company's disclosure, click on ($1 = 41.9 pesos) (Reporting by Manila newsroom)