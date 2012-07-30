* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.6 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1 percent. * Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 5.6 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index rose 1.2 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India will release its report on macro-economic and monetary developments in June quarter, a day ahead of its monetary policy review. (1130 GMT) * Investors continue to wait for policy action after renewed opposition from within the Congress party and coalition allies over fiscal and foreign investment reforms. * Earnings on Monday: GAIL, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Havells India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Spicejet. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)