* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.6
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
rose 1 percent.
* Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by
expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 5.6 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index
rose 1.2 percent.
* The Reserve Bank of India will release its report on
macro-economic and monetary developments in June quarter, a day
ahead of its monetary policy review. (1130 GMT)
* Investors continue to wait for policy action after renewed
opposition from within the Congress party and coalition allies
over fiscal and foreign investment reforms.
* Earnings on Monday: GAIL, Allahabad Bank,
Bank of Baroda, Havells India, Oriental Bank
of Commerce and Spicejet.
