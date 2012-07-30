* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.12 percent ahead of the central bank's quarterly monetary policy review on Tuesday, with most analysts expecting no change in interest rates. * The central bank's macro-economic policy review due at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) will also be watched for possible cues on the central bank's policy decision, traders say. * Gains in risk assets across the region may also pressure bond prices: the 10-year bond yield is seen in a range of 8.11 to 8.14 percent during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)