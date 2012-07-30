* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.1 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index advances 1.1 percent, heading for
their second consecutive session of gains, tracking a rally in
Asian shares.
* ICICI Bank rises 3.5 percent, extending gains after
posting on Friday better-than-expected April-June earnings.
* State Bank of India gains 1.4 percent on bargain
hunting after dropping 3.8 percent on Friday when state-run
lenders dropped on concerns about a rise in bad assets compared
to the private sector.
* Other blue chips also gain: Infosys adds 1.8 percent
while Larsen & Toubro rises 2 percent.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors bought
stocks worth 5.6 billion rupees ($101.19 million) on Friday, a
relief from their three consecutive days of selling till
Thursday.
($1 = 55.3400 Indian rupees)
