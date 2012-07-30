* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 1.1 percent, heading for their second consecutive session of gains, tracking a rally in Asian shares. * ICICI Bank rises 3.5 percent, extending gains after posting on Friday better-than-expected April-June earnings. * State Bank of India gains 1.4 percent on bargain hunting after dropping 3.8 percent on Friday when state-run lenders dropped on concerns about a rise in bad assets compared to the private sector. * Other blue chips also gain: Infosys adds 1.8 percent while Larsen & Toubro rises 2 percent. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors bought stocks worth 5.6 billion rupees ($101.19 million) on Friday, a relief from their three consecutive days of selling till Thursday. ($1 = 55.3400 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)