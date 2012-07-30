* Shares in IRB Infrastructure Developers surges 5.8
percent after the Indian construction firm beat estimates on
Friday with a 6 percent gain in April-June net profit to 1.42
billion rupees.
* The profit beat was driven by the engineering procurement
construction sector, where revenues and Ebitda margins surprised
positively, brokerage CLSA said in a note.
* IRB Infrastructure's management also suggested in an analyst
conference call it has not heard from the federal police after
IRB Infrastructure's chairman was questioned in connection with
the 2010 murder of a man described as an anti-corruption
activist, CLSA said in its note.
* Market talk of the investigation status are also driving up
IRB Infrastructure's shares, traders say.
* IRB Chairman Virendra Dattatray Mhaiskar declined to comment
when contacted by Reuters on Monday.
* CLSA maintained its out-perform rating on the stock, with a
target price of 140 rupees.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter
.com)