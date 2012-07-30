* USD/INR reverses earlier falls to gain to 55.42/43 versus its previous close of 55.33/34 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms in the last days of the month, traders say. * USD/INR may gain towards 55.50 during the session, traders say. * Oil is India's biggest import and demand from oil firms peaks at the end of each month when importers make payments. * "There is heavy demand from oil firms today after the weekend, it being the end of the month. There is also lots of buying seen from state-run banks," a senior dealer with a private bank said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)