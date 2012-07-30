* Shares in Lupin gain 3.3 percent after the Business Standard newspaper reported the Indian drugmaker will sell Novartis AG's asthma drug Onbrez in India. * Novartis will share part of its revenue from the sales of the drug with Lupin, the report said, citing an unidentified industry source. link.reuters.com/xyt69s * The asthma drug segment is popular in India and Lupin can draw substantial volumes as it has a robust marketing network across the country, an analyst at a domestic brokerage said. * A Lupin official declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarnie@thomsonreut rs.com)