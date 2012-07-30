* Shares in Lupin gain 3.3 percent after the Business
Standard newspaper reported the Indian drugmaker will sell
Novartis AG's asthma drug Onbrez in India.
* Novartis will share part of its revenue from the sales of the
drug with Lupin, the report said, citing an unidentified
industry source.
link.reuters.com/xyt69s
* The asthma drug segment is popular in India and Lupin can draw
substantial volumes as it has a robust marketing network across
the country, an analyst at a domestic brokerage said.
* A Lupin official declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarnie@thomsonreut
rs.com)