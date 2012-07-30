* India's one-year OIS flat at 7.63 percent, while the longer-end five-year OIS rate also trading unchanged, at 6.98 percent, ahead of the RBI interest rate decision on Tuesday. * A Reuters poll shows 19 out of 20 analysts expect the RBI to hold rates steady. * The 1-year rate has moved up 6 bps in the last one week, while the 5-year is up 13 bps, reflecting diminishing hopes of a rate cut. * However, the 1-month OIS is trading at 7.85 pct, below the repo rate of 8.00 pct, as traders don't rule out a surprise rate cut. * A 25 bps cut in the repo rate could see 1-year swap rates fall to 7.45 percent levels, but a pause would send rates up to 7.70-7.75 percent, says a senior executive at primary dealership. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)