* Indian overnight cash rates gain to 8.00/05 percent, from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as funding demand rises at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. * Traders do not expect rates to rise much above current levels as liquidity in the banking system remains well within the RBI's comfort zone. * Banks borrowed 488.95 billion rupees from the central bank at its daily repo window on Monday. * Some banks have been calling for a cash reserve ratio cut by the central bank at its policy review on Tuesday, though most dealers said they do not a cut, given eased liquidity conditions. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 106.63 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 295.28 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 8 percent.