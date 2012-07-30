* The BSE index gains 1.28 percent while the NSE index adds 1.42 percent, heading for a 2nd day of gains, tracking Asian shares on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will provide monetary stimulus. * Infosys, the No. 2 software services provider, advances 2.5 percent, while capital goods maker, Larsen & Toubro rises 2.9 percent. * ICICI Bank gains 3.4 percent, rising for a second consecutive session after its better-than-expected April-June results on Friday. * State Bank of India adds 3.5 percent, recovering from steep falls on Friday. * Executives at state lenders, including SBI, expressed optimism on Friday that asset quality would improve, as they focus on recoveries, one-time settlements with borrowers and turnaround of bad loan accounts to offset the pressure of rising bad assets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)