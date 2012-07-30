* The BSE index gains 1.28 percent while the NSE index
adds 1.42 percent, heading for a 2nd day of gains,
tracking Asian shares on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve and
European Central Bank will provide monetary stimulus.
* Infosys, the No. 2 software services provider,
advances 2.5 percent, while capital goods maker, Larsen & Toubro
rises 2.9 percent.
* ICICI Bank gains 3.4 percent, rising for a second
consecutive session after its better-than-expected April-June
results on Friday.
* State Bank of India adds 3.5 percent, recovering from
steep falls on Friday.
* Executives at state lenders, including SBI, expressed optimism
on Friday that asset quality would improve, as they focus on
recoveries, one-time settlements with borrowers and turnaround
of bad loan accounts to offset the pressure of rising bad
assets.
