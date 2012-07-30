* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.13 percent intraday as dealers trim position ahead of RBI rate decision on Tuesday. * State-run bank dealer says that 10-year yield may rise to 8.25 pct if RBI keeps rates on hold and continues with anti-inflationary stance. * Prospects of a drought will further add to inflationary fears and add to RBI's case for holding rates, dealers said. * India's monsoon rains are unlikely to pick up enough to avert the possibility that ministers meeting next week may officially declare a drought, which could prompt the government to offer more support for farmers to ensure adequate food supplies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)