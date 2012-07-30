Jul 30-Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Atlant Trina nil Steel ----- ----- ----- nil 1,997 nil 253 2) Sider King nil GB 24/07 24/07 ----- 392 nil nil 253 3) Linde nil Steel 29/07 29/07 ----- nil 887 nil 2,663 nil nil LOCO ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 500 nil nil Splat ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 1,500 4) Sanya nil CNTR 30/07 30/07 ----- nil nil nil 1,000 5) Hanjin Ningbo nil CNTR 28/07 28/07 ----- nil nil 1,361/1078 100 6) TCI Surya nil CNTR 29/07 29/07 ----- nil nil 180 100/200 7) Pacific Rich nil Dolomite 30/07 30/07 ----- nil nil nil 33,000 8) Sagar Manjusha nil Research 24/07 25/07 ----- nil nil nil 9) Iris Victoria nil HSD 29/07 29/07 ----- nil 7,000 nil 30,500 10) Ubt Ocean nil POIL 30/07 30/07 ----- nil nil nil 5,500 11) Safmarine Ngarmi nil CNTR 30/07 30/07 ----- nil nil 122 1,205/695 12) GEM OF PARA STPSL T.Coal 29/07 ----- ----- nil 8,123 nil 31,542 13) JAG PREET STIOC F Oil 29/07 ----- ----- nil 1,232 nil 8,788 14) BOW EAGLE STPSA S Acid 29/07 ----- ----- 6,231 nil nil 13,569 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Northern Dancer Interocn MOP nil 32,330 nil 30/07 2) Lara Unicorn L Stone nil 50,835 nil 30/07 3) Mino NYKLine SCOIL nil 1,246 nil 30/07 4) Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 30/07 5) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 30/07 6) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HP Bitumen nil 3,733 nil 30/07 7) Au Aries Seaports POIL nil 2,500 nil 31/07 8) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 31/07 9) Aquitina Wilhelms Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 31/07 10) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass/Gen nil 25/25 nil 31/07 11) Maple Expres Interocn HSD nil 40,012 nil 31/07 12) Harsha Prem Sanco-BP HSD nil 8,800 nil 31/07 13) Cape Magnus BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 31/07 14) Pratibha Bheema SWORLD COIL nil 138,666 nil 01/08 15) Rome Trader BTL SCOIL 11,000 nil nil 01/08 16) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 1,000/900 01/08 17) SC Guoji Atlantic BOIL nil 2,000 nil 01/08 18) Izumo NYKLine CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 02/08 19) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 3,042 nil 02/08 20) Prudent Atlan-IOC SKO/HSD nil nil 9158/1500 02/08 21) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 805/825 03/08 22) Wan Hai 266 Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/08 23) Lahore Express Inchae CNTR nil nil 700/850 04/08 24) APL Sokhana APL CNTR nil nil 800/1000 04/08 25) Hanjin Manzanillo Hanjin CNTR nil nil1000/1000 05/08 26) Ocan Winer Wilhem St Bary nil 4,482 nil 05/08 27) Iwashiron NYKLine CNTR nil nil1000/1000 05/08 28) Pac Acrux ULA Spipe 5,000 nil nil 06/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL