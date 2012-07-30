* Macquarie downgrades Maruti Suzuki to "neutral" from
"outperform", while cutting its target price to 1,200 rupees
from 1,665 rupees.
* The brokerage expects production at the India auto maker's
Manesar plant -- the site of recent deadly clashes between
workers and management -- to remain disrupted for longer than
market consensus.
* "We expect MSIL stock to remain weak in the near-term due to
uncertainty over production resumption at Manesar. We recommend
investors to wait for more clarity on the labour issue before
buying the stock," Macquarie says.
* Meanwhile, HSBC cuts its target price on Maruti Suzuki to
1,200 rupees from 1,650 rupees, saying the Manesar disruptions
come during a period when the auto maker already faces a
weakening rupee and a slowdown in the car industry.
* Maruti Suzuki on Saturday lagged estimates with a 23 percent
fall in fiscal first-quarter profit, as a weak local rupee
currency pushed up costs.
* Maruti shares are up 0.3 percent at 1116.50 rupees,
under-performing the 1.7 percent gain in the NSE index.
* Maruti shares are down 9.3 percent as of Friday's close since
it announced the shutdown of Manesar plant on July 18, way
under-performing the NSE's auto index's 3.3 percent
fall during the same period.
