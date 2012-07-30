* Macquarie downgrades Maruti Suzuki to "neutral" from "outperform", while cutting its target price to 1,200 rupees from 1,665 rupees. * The brokerage expects production at the India auto maker's Manesar plant -- the site of recent deadly clashes between workers and management -- to remain disrupted for longer than market consensus. * "We expect MSIL stock to remain weak in the near-term due to uncertainty over production resumption at Manesar. We recommend investors to wait for more clarity on the labour issue before buying the stock," Macquarie says. * Meanwhile, HSBC cuts its target price on Maruti Suzuki to 1,200 rupees from 1,650 rupees, saying the Manesar disruptions come during a period when the auto maker already faces a weakening rupee and a slowdown in the car industry. * Maruti Suzuki on Saturday lagged estimates with a 23 percent fall in fiscal first-quarter profit, as a weak local rupee currency pushed up costs. * Maruti shares are up 0.3 percent at 1116.50 rupees, under-performing the 1.7 percent gain in the NSE index. * Maruti shares are down 9.3 percent as of Friday's close since it announced the shutdown of Manesar plant on July 18, way under-performing the NSE's auto index's 3.3 percent fall during the same period. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)