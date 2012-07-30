* The Indian rupee has tended to weaken in August, Credit Agricole says in a report on Monday that measures statistically significant monthly performances. * Other bad months for the rupee tend to be May, June and November, Credit Agricole says. * The RBI's interest rate decision on Tuesday could influence how the local currency starts August. * Investors are also on hold for potential policy reforms in August, with the vice presidential elections and the start of the monsoon parliament likely to be important factors. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.co )