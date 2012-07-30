* USD/INR rises to 55.42/43 from its previous close of 55.33/34, after earlier hitting a session high at 55.53, on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil firms looking to meet month-end import commitments. * Oil refiners, particularly a large state-run oil refiner, was spotted buying dollars in the domestic market, traders say. Oil is India's biggest import and refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the local currency market. * Gains in equity markets limit any further upside to the USD/INR. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.8 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)