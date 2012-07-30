SINGAPORE, July 30 The prompt August/September intermonth timespread for fuel oil reached a one-month high on Monday fuelled by Total's buying during the Asian trading window.

The August/September was 25 cents firmer at 0830 GMT at a $4.13 per tonne backwardation but continued to rise towards a $4.38 per tonne backwardation by 1130 GMT, the highest since July 2 according to Reuters data.

Total picked up a total of 50,000 tonnes of the fixed price August contract at $639.50-640.00 and another 15,000 tonnes of the August/September inter-month timespreads at a backwardation of $4.25-4.50 per tonne.

The European trader had bought at least 225,000 tonnes worth of the 180 cst fuel oil swaps contract between July 23-27.

However, some traders think the strength in the prompt inter-month timespread could be short-lived as physical demand remained lacklustre.

"First half August may be supported because the market looks balanced to slightly tight. But the arbitrage cargoes starts coming in the second half of August," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader.

Asia is expecting up to four million tonnes of Western fuel oil arrivals for August, up 1.2 million from July's 2.8 million tonnes. (Reporting By Bohan Loh, editing by William Hardy)