SINGAPORE, July 30 The prompt August/September
intermonth timespread for fuel oil reached a one-month high on
Monday fuelled by Total's buying during the Asian trading
window.
The August/September was 25 cents firmer at 0830 GMT at a
$4.13 per tonne backwardation but continued to rise towards a
$4.38 per tonne backwardation by 1130 GMT, the highest since
July 2 according to Reuters data.
Total picked up a total of 50,000 tonnes of the fixed price
August contract at $639.50-640.00 and another 15,000 tonnes of
the August/September inter-month timespreads at a backwardation
of $4.25-4.50 per tonne.
The European trader had bought at least 225,000 tonnes worth
of the 180 cst fuel oil swaps contract between July 23-27.
However, some traders think the strength in the prompt
inter-month timespread could be short-lived as physical demand
remained lacklustre.
"First half August may be supported because the market looks
balanced to slightly tight. But the arbitrage cargoes starts
coming in the second half of August," said a Singapore-based
fuel oil trader.
Asia is expecting up to four million tonnes of Western fuel
oil arrivals for August, up 1.2 million from July's 2.8 million
tonnes.
(Reporting By Bohan Loh, editing by William Hardy)