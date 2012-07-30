Jul 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 08, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
