* USD/INR likely lower as Asian shares trade with gains, euro consolidates, but month-end oil demand may limit losses, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.5850/5950. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.90 versus NY close of 55.71-76. * RBI's rate decision, due at 0530 GMT, with a pause widely expected. If RBI cuts the repo rate by 25 bps, USD/INR may fall on the back of an equities rally. * Rate cut expectations fade more after RBI warns of persistent inflationary pressures in its macroeconomic report on Monday. * Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors grew cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with scepticism countering expectations for more stimulus steps to support fragile global economies. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.8 percent higher and Nifty futures in Singapore were up 0.3 percent. * The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs.