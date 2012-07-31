* Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent,
while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
rose 0.8 percent.
* Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors grew cautious
ahead of monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with scepticism countering
expectations for more stimulus steps to support fragile global
economies.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 9.19 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE
index rose 1.8 percent.
* The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep its repo
rate steady at 8 percent despite slow growth, with inflation
remaining a worry, putting more pressure on the government to
implement reforms to curb a ballooning fiscal deficit.
(0530 GMT)
* Traders are keenly watching the tone and guidance of the
central bank in the policy document.
* An Empowered Group of Ministers (eGoM) is expected to meet
under the chairmanship of farm minister Sharad Pawar to discuss
the drought-like situation due to less rains.
* India will also release fiscal deficit numbers for June and
April-June period later in the day.
* Earnings on Tuesday: Cipla, Jaiprakash Associates
, Titan Industries, and Petronet LNG
.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)