* Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.8 percent. * Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors grew cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, with scepticism countering expectations for more stimulus steps to support fragile global economies. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 9.19 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index rose 1.8 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep its repo rate steady at 8 percent despite slow growth, with inflation remaining a worry, putting more pressure on the government to implement reforms to curb a ballooning fiscal deficit. (0530 GMT) * Traders are keenly watching the tone and guidance of the central bank in the policy document. * An Empowered Group of Ministers (eGoM) is expected to meet under the chairmanship of farm minister Sharad Pawar to discuss the drought-like situation due to less rains. * India will also release fiscal deficit numbers for June and April-June period later in the day. * Earnings on Tuesday: Cipla, Jaiprakash Associates , Titan Industries, and Petronet LNG . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)