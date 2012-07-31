* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.15 percent ahead of the RBI rate decision due at around 1100 am India times (0530 GMT). * RBI widely expected to keep rates steady, according to 19 out of 20 economists in a recent Reuters poll. * Traders say RBI's macroeconomic report on Monday pointing to upside risks to inflation further dampen hopes of a rate cut. * If RBI surprises with a 25 bps cut, yields may fall by 5-8 bps, dealers say. * Fears of a weak monsoon may further tie the RBI's hands, say dealers. * A panel of ministers meets on Tuesday to discuss the lack of monsoon rains, the first such meeting since 2009 when a drought was declared. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)