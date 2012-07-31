* Credit Agricole raises its forecast for the rupee to 55.30 for September from 56.00; maintains year-end target at 52.00. * Further gains in the Indian rupee to be gradual, but prospects of a further sharp decline in the currency have lessened, Credit Agricole says in a note dated Tuesday. * The bank says the prospects for the rupee has been supported by the recent depreciation of the currency in REER terms, which has allowed India to regain export competitiveness. * The rupee is unlikely to see a major benefit in the very short run due to limited domestic investment and weak economic data, the bank adds. * Credit Agricole believes the RBI will not cut rates to boost economic growth, which will also limit the rupee's gains. * RBI widely expected to keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday. (Madhura.Karnik@thomsonreuters.com/Madhura.Karnik.thomsonreuter .com@reuters.net)