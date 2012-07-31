* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.15 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index declines 0.21 percent, as
investors book profits in recent gainers such as Infosys
ahead of Reserve Bank of India's quarterly policy
review.
* The RBI is widely expected to keep its repo rate steady at 8
percent. The decision is due at 0530 GMT.
* Traders are keenly watching the tone and guidance of the
central bank in the policy document.
* Infosys falls 0.6 percent after gaining 4 percent in the
previous two sessions, while State Bank of India falls
1.1 percent.
