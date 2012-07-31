* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.15 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.21 percent, as investors book profits in recent gainers such as Infosys ahead of Reserve Bank of India's quarterly policy review. * The RBI is widely expected to keep its repo rate steady at 8 percent. The decision is due at 0530 GMT. * Traders are keenly watching the tone and guidance of the central bank in the policy document. * Infosys falls 0.6 percent after gaining 4 percent in the previous two sessions, while State Bank of India falls 1.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)