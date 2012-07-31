* Shree Cement Ltd falls 0.7 percent after the company
was fined $72 million by the Competition Commission of India
after the market close on Monday.
* The announcement made Shree the twelfth Indian cement company
to be fined as part of a crackdown on cartelisation in the
industry.
* Shree shares had earlier fallen as much as 9.4 percent in a
knee-jerk reaction and as traders say stop-losses were
triggered.
* "This is a wholly complicated case, in our view, which might
also take a significantly long time at the appeals level to be
resolved. We do not expect a significant negative reaction from
Shree Cement's stock on this news," says Nomura in a note.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/)