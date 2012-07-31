* Shree Cement Ltd falls 0.7 percent after the company was fined $72 million by the Competition Commission of India after the market close on Monday. * The announcement made Shree the twelfth Indian cement company to be fined as part of a crackdown on cartelisation in the industry. * Shree shares had earlier fallen as much as 9.4 percent in a knee-jerk reaction and as traders say stop-losses were triggered. * "This is a wholly complicated case, in our view, which might also take a significantly long time at the appeals level to be resolved. We do not expect a significant negative reaction from Shree Cement's stock on this news," says Nomura in a note. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/)