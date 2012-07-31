* Banking shares fall, despite the Reserve Bank of India's cut
in the statutory liquidity ratio, as traders worry about the
extent of future rate cuts after the central bank also raised
its inflation outlook for the country.
* "The overall policy is negative for banks, as RBI is pointing
at an upward direction to inflation, which is expected to creep
up again, indicating focus is just inflation control," said
Vaibhav Agrawal, vice president of research at Angel Broking.
* "We are in an environment where inflation will be going up. It
will be very contradictory for the RBI to even think about a
rate cut," he said.
* The NSE Bank index falls 1.3 percent, after gaining
over the two previous sessions.
* State Bank of India declines 2.8 percent, while
private lender ICICI Bank loses 0.8 percent.
* As widely expected, the RBI left interest rates unchanged on
Tuesday though it cut the SLR rate to 23 percent of deposits
from 24 percent.
* The SLR mandates the proportion of deposits that banks must
hold in approved securities such as gold, cash, and government
debt.
* The RBI also raised its wholesale price index inflation
projection to 7 percent from 6 percent for 2012/13.
