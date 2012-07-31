* Banking shares fall, despite the Reserve Bank of India's cut in the statutory liquidity ratio, as traders worry about the extent of future rate cuts after the central bank also raised its inflation outlook for the country. * "The overall policy is negative for banks, as RBI is pointing at an upward direction to inflation, which is expected to creep up again, indicating focus is just inflation control," said Vaibhav Agrawal, vice president of research at Angel Broking. * "We are in an environment where inflation will be going up. It will be very contradictory for the RBI to even think about a rate cut," he said. * The NSE Bank index falls 1.3 percent, after gaining over the two previous sessions. * State Bank of India declines 2.8 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank loses 0.8 percent. * As widely expected, the RBI left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday though it cut the SLR rate to 23 percent of deposits from 24 percent. * The SLR mandates the proportion of deposits that banks must hold in approved securities such as gold, cash, and government debt. * The RBI also raised its wholesale price index inflation projection to 7 percent from 6 percent for 2012/13. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)