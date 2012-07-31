* USD/INR rises to 55.72/73 versus its previous close of 55.5850/5950, tracking lower local shares fall after the central bank raises its inflation outlook for the fiscal year 2012/13, casting doubt about the timing and extent of future rate cuts. * However, USD/INR retreats from a session high of 55.85 after the RBI separately announces it will ease some FX measures that had been seen as too restrictive. * The RBI will allow companies to keep 100 percent of their foreign FX earnings, reversing its previous directive they must convert half their holdings into rupees, while allowing exporters to cancel and rebook some of their forward contracts. * USD/INR could see support as oil refiners continue to buy dollars to meet import commitments. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)