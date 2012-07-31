* The BSE index gains 0.58 percent, while the NSE index adds 0.55 percent, heading for a 3rd day of gains tracking gains in Asian shares on continued hopes for monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. * Software services exporters are among the leading gainers: Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro rise about 1-2 percent each. * Cipla rise 1.3 percent ahead of its April-June results due later in the day. * RBI left policy repo rate unchanged, but raised its inflation outlook for fiscal 2012/13, casting doubt about the timing of and scope of potential rate cuts. * Traders say the unexpected cut in statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) by 1 percent is a marginal positive for banks, showing the RBI remains focused on managing liquidity. * Bank shares see little impact, with top-ranked State Bank of India down 1.4 percent and ICICI Bank falling 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)