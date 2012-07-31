* The BSE index gains 0.58 percent, while the NSE index
adds 0.55 percent, heading for a 3rd day of gains
tracking gains in Asian shares on continued hopes for monetary
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central
Bank.
* Software services exporters are among the leading gainers:
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro
rise about 1-2 percent each.
* Cipla rise 1.3 percent ahead of its April-June
results due later in the day.
* RBI left policy repo rate unchanged, but raised its inflation
outlook for fiscal 2012/13, casting doubt about the timing of
and scope of potential rate cuts.
* Traders say the unexpected cut in statutory liquidity ratio
(SLR) by 1 percent is a marginal positive for banks, showing the
RBI remains focused on managing liquidity.
* Bank shares see little impact, with top-ranked State Bank of
India down 1.4 percent and ICICI Bank falling
0.5 percent.
