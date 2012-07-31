* India's overnight cash rates remained steady from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand for funds remained stable in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle amid largely comfortable cash conditions. * Traders say the Reserve Bank of India's cut in the statutory liquidity ratio will help maintain the banking system cash deficit around current levels, as banks can liquidate their current bond holdings in case of a shortfall of funds. * "Most banks are holding excess SLR, but no one is going to immediately sell that just because there is an SLR cut, so I do not see the liquidity turning positive any time soon. Though the cushion will now be there for banks to use," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * Banks borrowed 553.40 billion rupees at the central bank's repo window, rising for a second day, though still well within the central bank's comfort zone. * Total volume in the call money market was at 166.86 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 471.53 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)