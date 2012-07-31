* India's 10-year bond yield is up 8 bps at 8.23 percent from its previous close, after the central bank cut the proportion of government debt lenders must hold, while also raising its inflation outlook, casting doubts about future rate cuts. * Still, the 10-year yield falls from a session high of 8.28 percent, after RBI says still focused on managing liquidity and is ready to purchase bonds via open market operations if necessary. * Traders cite little impact after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao says he sees scope for cutting rates this calendar year during an afternoon news conference, as markets already expect easing and the central bank chief retains his hawkish rhetoric. * "The 1 percent reduction in the SLR is may be largely symbolic in nature, given the government's large borrowing programme and the high SLR currently being maintained by banks," says ICRA managing director Naresh Takkar. * Traders say banks already hold SLR securities which comprise an estimated 28-29 percent of deposits, reducing the impact of the one percentage point cut in SLR to 23 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)