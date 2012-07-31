* USD/INR range-bound for the day at 55.59/60 versus its previous close of 55.5850/5950, helped after domestic stock markets advance in afternoon trade to end with a third consecutive day of gains. * Foreign institutional investors have so far bought a net 90.7 billion Indian rupees ($1.63 billion) in domestic equities in July, making it the best month for inflows since February 2012, according to preliminary regulatory data. * Trading in the USD/INR is volatile, having hit a session high of 55.85 and a low of 55.40. * The euro is also volatile, as doubts creep in about whether the European Central Bank will take bold steps to combat the euro zone debt crisis. * The RBI leaves interest rates on hold, as expected, as it continues to focus on inflation over growth. * Little impact seen after RBI separately eases some regulations on foreign exchange holdings by companies, which are seen as short-term negative but more positive over the longer-term. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)