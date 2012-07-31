July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AB Svenska Exportkredit (SEK)
Issue Amount C$100
Maturity Date August 10, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.134
Payment Date August 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under Issuer's unlimited programme
for the continuous Issuance of Debt Instruments
