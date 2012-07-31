Turkey to raise €1bn through June 2025 bond at MS+285bp
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
July 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 7, 2019
Coupon 3.4 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond programme
ISIN NO0010655368
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340 million euro medium-term programme (EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250 million French commercial paper (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) programme at 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch