Turkey to raise €1bn through June 2025 bond at MS+285bp
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $308 million
Maturity Date April 23, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price 100.271
Payment Date August 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
ISIN XS0813384186
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340 million euro medium-term programme (EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250 million French commercial paper (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) programme at 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch