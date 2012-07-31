July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Export-Import Bank of India

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date August 7, 2017

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.365

Yield 4.142 pct

Spread 355 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date August 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Standard Chartered

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

