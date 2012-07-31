Turkey to raise €1bn through June 2025 bond at MS+285bp
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Transport for London (TfL)
Issue Amount 500 million Sterling
Maturity Date August 09, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.103
Reoffer price 99.103
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date August 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0813371100
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340 million euro medium-term programme (EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250 million French commercial paper (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) programme at 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch