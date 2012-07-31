Jul 31Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV AETOLIA PPT I.ORE 28/07 29/07 03/08 15,600 nil nil 25,269 3) MV ULTRA ROCANV ROY & CH. C.COAL 22/07 28/07 31/07 nil 28,500 nil 1,498 4) MV BASHUNDHARA-3 ACEC I.ORE 27/07 28/07 04/08 7,600 nil nil 28,600 5) MV MAROUDIO OSL S.COAL 28/07 28/07 01/08 nil 34,500 nil 19,850 6) MV LUCKY SUNDAY REPLY S.COAL 27/07 29/07 01/08 nil 21,000 nil 5,750 nil REPLY S.COAL 27/07 29/07 01/08 nil TOCOM nil 14,500 7) MV SUN LUCIA REPLY PYROXENITE 28/07 28/07 01/08 nil 24,500 nil 6,300 8) MV ARWAD PRINCESS IFFCO ROCK PHOS 28/07 30/07 31/07 nil 14,200 nil 12,740 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil ----- 28/07 2) MV KOTA RATU SWS CONTAINER 5,850 nil nil ----- 30/07 3) MV JOANNA A NK SULPHUR nil 35,727 nil ----- 30/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 31/07 2) MV AP SVETI VLAHO NK THCOAL 52,300 nil nil 08/01 3) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR THCOAL 67,000 nil nil 08/01 4) MV HERMANN S CANOPUS CCOAL nil 43,998 nil 08/01 5) MV HUI HONG INFINITY CCOAL nil 62,052 nil 08/01 6) MV BALTIC PANTHER MSSL PIG IRON 30,000 nil nil 08/01 7) MV GOOD PRECEDENT JMB THCOAL 50,000 nil nil 08/02 8) MV GREAT INTELLI ASL SCOAL nil 67,950 nil 08/02 9) MV EQUINOX DREAM GAC SCOAL nil 55,440 nil 08/02 10) MT IRIS VICTORIA NK HSD nil 20,000 nil 08/02 11) MV TUNA 7 BENLINE SULPHUR nil 31,219 nil 08/02 12) MV GUANG MING FENGMSSL CCOAL nil 39,500 nil 08/03 13) MT SCF TOMSK ISIPL AMMONIA nil 23,356 nil 08/03 14) MV CENTRANS AGLAIAESPL SCOAL nil 55,000 nil 08/03 15) MV JAG RANI OSL IORE PELLET nil 22,500 nil 08/04 16) MT SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,487 nil 08/08 17) MT YANGTZE STAR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 264,949 nil 08/08 18) MV GENCO HUNTER PMA ROCK PHOS nil 54,048 nil 08/08 19) MV CARAVOS GLORY JMB ROCK PHOS nil 65,270 nil 08/10 20) MT ALGARVE GAC CRUDE OIL nil 255,034 nil 08/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL