Jul 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels nil Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 116 31/07 2) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel 5,000 1,000 nil 01/08 nil Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 01/08 nil Orient Vehicles 600 nil nil 01/08 3) Amber Alena Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 02/08 4) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 01/08 5) Seiyo Goddess Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 10,000 nil 02/08 6) Kampen-VI Wilhelmsen General nil 232 nil 05/08 7) Monir R-III Preetika RPO nil 3,200 nil 03/08 8) Kampen-VI Wilhelmsen General nil 232 nil 05/08 9) Hongxin Ocean Parekh Steel Plate nil 29,600 nil 08/08 10) Hojin NYK Vehicles nil 2,000 nil 08/08 11) Mandarin Crown Parekh Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 11/08 12) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 220/250 12/08 nil Samsara Cargo 7,500 nil nil 12/07 13) Hoegh Brasilia Merchant Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 16/08 14) Grand Vega NYK Machinery nil 1,850 nil 18/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL