* USD/INR likely lower as Asian shares down, G3 currencies also awaiting Fed decision later on Wednesday. The pair last closed at 55.6450/6550. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.92 versus NY close of 56.08-12. * Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday as softer Chinese manufacturing data further undermined the fragile market sentiment as expectations faded of stimulus action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.4 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.2 percent. * The dollar hit a two-month low against the yen on Wednesday, dropping in tandem with a decline in the Australian dollar versus the yen after data on China's factory activity came in weaker than expected.