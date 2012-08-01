* Foreign investors bought a net 111.52 billion Indian rupees
($2.01 billion) in July, according to provisional regulatory
data, their biggest purchases since February.
* Foreign inflows into stocks so far in 2012 now stand at a net
522.66 billion rupees ($9.40 billion).
* Flows remained strong even as optimism last month over
potential policy reforms has been replaced in July by concerns
the government would struggle to implement fiscal measures given
disagreements among ruling coalition parties.
* Net purchases came despite the 1.1 percent monthly fall for
the BSE index, which reverses the strong gains seen in
June and lags the 3.6 percent gain in the MSCI Asia-Pacific
index excluding Japan.
($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)