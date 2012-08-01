* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.14 percent. * Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday as a softer Chinese manufacturing data further undermined the fragile market sentiment as expectations faded of stimulus action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 8.8 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.54 percent. * Traders say policy ball is now firmly in the government's court as RBI has kept rates unchanged, but the confidence in government implementing fiscal measures is slowly receding, given disagreements among ruling coalition parties. * India's Manufacturing PMI data for July to be released around 0500 GMT * Earnings on Wednesday: Voltas, Federal Bank , Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Power. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)