* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.14 percent.
* Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday as a softer Chinese
manufacturing data further undermined the fragile market
sentiment as expectations faded of stimulus action this week by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 8.8 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE
index rose 0.54 percent.
* Traders say policy ball is now firmly in the government's
court as RBI has kept rates unchanged, but the confidence in
government implementing fiscal measures is slowly receding,
given disagreements among ruling coalition parties.
* India's Manufacturing PMI data for July to be released around
0500 GMT
* Earnings on Wednesday: Voltas, Federal Bank
, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and
Adani Power.
